Sherpa guide scales Mount Everest for 26th time to equal record

Nepal - Pasang Dawa Sherpa, also known as Pa Dawa, has reached the summit of Mount Everest for the 26th time, matching the previous world record held by fellow climbing guide Kami Rita Sherpa.

Pasang Dawa Sherpa, a 26-time Everest climber, plants a tree to spread awareness on World Environment Day, in Kathmandu, Nepal. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The 46-year-old reached the peak of the world's tallest mountain on Sunday morning and is now making his descent, Khimlal Gautam, a government liaison officer who is currently at Everest base camp, told dpa.



As per the Himalayan Database, which keeps track of mountaineering records in Nepal's Himalayas, Pa Dawa had climbed the peak 25 times before, including twice in 2022.

He hails from the sherpa settlement of Khumbu, the home to Everest and several other peaks, and has been working as a sherpa climbing guide since the late 1990s.

Sherpas' mountaineering expertise and local knowledge is critical to the safe passage of the hundreds of climbers who ascend Everest every year.