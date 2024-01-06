What is the cheesiest pizza in the world?

The cheesiest pizza in the world is one that you probably wouldn't eat. With the most varieties of cheese ever put on a pizza, though, it was a pie to remember.

By Evan Williams

Lyon, France - A number of French chefs have banded together to put several hundred different cheeses on a pizza. The result was the cheesiest pizza in the world, and a world record like no other.

Cheesy pizza is good pizza, but is this taking it too far? © Unsplash/Raman Choudhary Pizza doesn't have to have only two or three different cheeses on it. Sometimes it can have four, five, or even six types, but there is a point where it gets a little excessive. Indeed, when it comes to the cheesiest pizza in the world, you're pretty unlikely to want to eat it. These French chefs have recently been awarded a world record for the most varieties of cheese ever put onto a single pizza. Reaching an insane number, it's a feat equally as bizarre as it must have been stinky.

This is the cheesiest pizza ever

Back in September 2021, three French chefs managed to achieve the impossible – a pizza more cheesy than any other. The record-breaking pie consisted of 834 different varieties of cheese, topped with a single sprig of basil. In the end, the dish resembled more of a mound than it did a pizza – but it did get awarded a Guinness World Record. Completed as an effort to promote a variety of French cheeses, it was a rather difficult task to complete. Starting their efforts at about 11:30 in the morning, the chefs cut each different type of cheese into a small two-gram (approx. 0.07oz) cube to make sure that it would qualify for a world record. They baked the pizza first to avoid the dough breaking beneath the weight of the cheese, adorned with naught but a little bit of tomato sauce. Using a mold to hold the cheese in place, they piled up all the cubes and banged it back into the oven. Now, using the same strategy that had been set in 2021, French chefs Benoit Bruel and Fabien Montellanico have set a new record, putting 1001 different types of cheese on a single pizza. The feat was achieved in October 2023 and consisted similarly of almost entirely a selection of local French cheeses. Having met all the requirements, Guinness World Records awarded the two French chefs with a world record for having put the most varieties of cheese on a pizza. It was then that a legend was born - the cheesiest pizza to have ever existed!

Types of cheese on the world's cheesiest pizza

Pizza can get pretty disgusting if it has too much cheese. © IMAGO/Pond5 Images There were simply too many different kinds of cheese on this particular pie to list them all in this article. They were predominantly French cheeses, however, so you can probably guess what some of them must have been. Interestingly, Benoit Bruel previously set the record back in February 2020, piling a pizza high with 254 different varieties of French cheese. The record stood until 2021, but this latest effort puts Bruel back in the spotlight and gives him another opportunity to stand as a world record holder. "It's been a real feat being among the cheese makers," he told Guinness World Records, "As well as being on the farms to meet the producers who are so passionate about their profession." You can imagine that the world's cheesiest pizza was made up of a variety of different French cheeses, from Brie to Roquefort to Camembert. It's a shame, though, that they were all mixed together – they would have made some killer crackers!

How to make the cheesiest pizza: Don't!