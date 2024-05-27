This robot solved a Rubik's Cube in less than a second

A team at Mitsubishi have managed to build a robot that excels so extensively at solving Rubik's Cubes that it can achieve its goal in less than a second.

By Evan Williams

Japan - Engineers at Mitsubishi have managed to build a robot so incredibly skilled at solving Rubik's Cubes that it has managed to figure out the solution in less than half a second.

Electronics companies have been building Rubik's Cube-solving robots for years. © imago/Xinhua To many, the humble Rubik's Cube is something barely solvable, an impossible device that houses a solution so difficult to attain that it may as well never be attempted. To others, though, it is a quick game of strategy and skill and a lot of fun. To this robot, it's the perfect pathway towards a genuinely impressive world record attempt.

What is the fastest robot to solve a puzzle cube?

On May 23, Guinness World Records announced that a team of engineers at Mitsubishi Electric Corporation had completed a truly remarkable feat. Together, Mitsubishi's team had designed the fastest robot to solve a rotating puzzle cube. This Rubik's Cube-solving little fellow had managed to finish the puzzle in less than half a second. The robot managed to finish a Rubik's Cube, referred to by Guinness World Records as a "rotating puzzle cube," in only 0.305 seconds – so fast that you couldn't see it happen. Robot Rubik's cube solves have become an incredibly popular world record for years, with many different companies fighting it out for the fastest time. For years, a 2009 record reigned supreme at one minute and four seconds, with the record time only breaking the one-second mark in 2016. Mitsubishi's world record attempt was led by Tokui, who usually works on motor development for the company. The robot used Mitsubishi's motor to manufacture the equipment, making him a natural fit for the project. Other than achieving the world record, the project was designed to prove how powerful and technologically advanced Mitsubishi's motors are. "So I checked the videos of the previous record holder, and I felt that the motor we have is better than theirs," Tokui told Guinness World Records. "So I was confident that we can beat them with speed."

How did Mitsubishi solve a Rubik's Cube in less than half a second?

To solve the puzzle in such an extraordinarily short space of time, the engineers had to use motors so fast that the solves could be completed in mere milliseconds. On top of that, they needed a Rubik's Cube of a high enough quality, manufactured perfectly so that the puzzle itself wouldn't break or jam when being completed at such a high speed. This was realized early on and even threatened to end the attempt when the team tried out their robot for the first time, and the puzzle jammed up, ruining the attempt. Astoundingly, the robot managed a time way faster than expected on only its second attempt, an achievement that still leaves the team stunned and incredibly excited. Tokui said that shortening the amount of time by milliseconds was the hardest part of the project. It's not surprising, either, as their attempt beat the previous world record by only 0.07 seconds. "Shaving off time as much as possible was difficult," Tokui said. "But it was fun at the same time. I never had issues with motivation through the project." "I know that our products can make the world an even better place," he said. "I hope the record will allow people everywhere to know what our products are capable of."