This dentist is 99-years-old!

Most people retire when they are in their sixties, but for this Japanese dentist, retirement is still yet to come at 99. Who is the world's oldest dentist?

By Evan Williams

Yamanashi, Japan - Dr. Etsuro Watanabe has been working in health since the second world war. Yet, at more than 99 years old, this Japanese dentist is showing no signs of retirement.

Dentists have a hard job and, as a result, often don't stay passed retirement age. © Collage: Unsplash/Kamal Hoseinianzade/Jonathan Borba There are many world records out there well-worth admiring and celebrating, but the dedication that Dr. Etsuro Watanabe has shown to his field of work is something truly astounding. At almost a hundred years old, this Japanese man is the oldest practicing dentist to have ever walked the face of this Earth. Having lived a century, though, what's his story?

Who is the oldest dentist in the world?

The oldest dentist in the world is Dr. Etsuro Watanabe, a 99-year-old Japanese man. Born on October 31, 1924, Watanabe has been working in dentistry – in one form or another – since he turned 15 in 1939. He doesn't show any signs of slowing down, either, and is incredibly dedicated to his patients despite his extraordinary age. In a Guinness World Records post dropped on May 15, Watanabe was identified as the world's oldest dentist (male). He has lived and served throughout World War II and has seen countless changes to his country through the extraordinary life he has lived. Nowadays, Dr. Watanabe is still operating on patients, though since he turned 92, he has worked on reduced hours – only in the mornings. He even creates his patients' dentures himself, and for many years was the only dentist in his village. This is likely part of why he is so dedicated to the field and so keen to keep working despite his age. At 99 years old, Dr. Etsuro Watanabe is a true Japanese hero who has served his community tirelessly for an extraordinarily long time. With a career that spans 84 years, he is likely the longest-serving dentist ever, as well as being the oldest.

How did Dr. Etsuro Watanabe become the world's oldest dentist?

Dr. Etsuro Watanabe started his life in dentistry in 1939, at the outset of World War 2. At the time, he was 15 and decided that he would move out of his hometown to Tokyo and would work as an apprentice at a dental practice during the day and attend school at nighttime. Towards the end of the war, however, Watanabe was conscripted into the failing Japanese army as it continued to fight in the Pacific. Luckily, due to his medical experience, he was called on to be a combat medic instead of a weapon-wielding soldier. When the war ended, he returned to Japan and entered work as a dental technician, properly beginning his journey as a dentist. In 1947, he started dental college, and six years later, he opened his own practice. The practice was in his hometown of Oshino, in Yamanashi prefecture, and he has stayed there ever since. Nowadays, Watanabe spends his week mornings working as a dentist and his afternoons and weekends growing vegetables, sustaining himself with a healthy diet, and spending time with his five daughters, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. It seems that he has no desire to end his dental career, primarily because he loves how it allows him to contribute to the community – and make people happy. "When I see my patients happy, it makes me feel that what I am doing is worth it," he told Guinness World Records. "I'd like to contribute to the community for as long as I have the energy to allow it."