Joke of the Day for July 28, 2025: Awesome animal jokes to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day is a giant-sized funny! Here's one to help you charge into the week with a laugh.
Joke of the Day
How do you keep an elephant from charging?
Take away its credit cards.
