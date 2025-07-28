Joke of the Day for July 28, 2025: Awesome animal jokes to make you smile

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is a giant-sized funny! Here's one to help you charge into the week with a laugh.

Joke of the Day

How do you keep an elephant from charging? Take away its credit cards.

Joke of the Day for July 28, 2025. © Unsplash/Kaffeebart

