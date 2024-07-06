This man walked more than 300 feet underwater!

Boris Milošić has managed to claim the much-coveted world record for the longest underwater walk, having walked more than 300 feet without taking a breath.

By Evan Williams

Split, Croatia - Walking underwater is a difficult thing to do, but for Boris Milošić, it is more about the distance he can wander underwater than the process itself. This is the story of the longest underwater walk.

Boris Milošić managed to walk more than 300 feet underwater. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@milosicboris We've all tried to walk underwater at some point or another, feeling the force and weight of the water resisting the movement of our bodies. It's hard work, as you fight against not only your need to breathe but also the buoyancy of your body and the pressure of the water. For Boris Milošić, however, these are the least of his concerns. This Croatian free-diver has managed something extraordinary – a world record for the the longest distance walked underwater.

What is the longest underwater walk in history?

The longest underwater walk was completed by Boris Milošić on June 30, 2024, when he managed to cover a distance of 367.454 feet (112 meters) in under five minutes. Boris managed the impressive feat at the Marina Kaštela pool in Croatia's Split, and was attended by Guinness World Records, who are still in the process of verification as of writing. According to the rules set out by Guinness World Records Boris Milošić would have had to travel further than 107 meters (351.05 feet) to be successfully awarded the record. In addition, he would need to complete the record in less than five minutes and be in contact with the bottom of the pool at all times. A video posted by the athlete showed him completing a previous attempt, stepping calmly across the bottom of the pool while wearing a full wetsuit, weights to keep him at the bottom, and goggles so that he knew where he was. It had been established before he went in how far he would need to go and what that meant practically within the pool, which was shorter than your usual Olympic pool. When it comes to the most recent attempt, he knew that he had to do at least two pool lengths. His crazy record has already seen Boris Milošić gather a bunch of new followers on Instagram, where he goes as @milosicboris and posts a variety of videos showing him diving, walking underwater, and completing other water-based tasks. He even documented the process through which he trained for the world record attempt. Boris Milošić has been capable of holding his breath for remarkably long periods for a while now, and even competes in freediving challenges and "turtle crawling," which involves him crawling along the bottom of the pool like a turtle. He loves these extreme underwater sports because "they offer the perfect opportunity to train your mind, to deal with discomfort and turn it into comfort, probably more than any other exercise."

How did Boris Milošić beat the underwater walking world record?

Boris Milošić is a dedicated and talented free diver who trained for months upon months to manage this remarkable achievement. The previous record was set by another Croatian free diver, Vitomir Maričić, who had in 2021 beat Milošić's previous 2020 record of 96 meters in three minutes and 34 seconds when he managed to cover a distance of 107 meters. In achieving this crazy new record of 112 meters in under five minutes, Boris Milošić only beat his opponent by a few meters but managed to add 16 meters to his previous record, also confirmed by Guinness World Records. To be capable of staying underwater this long while walking, he needed to train himself both mentally and physically, and this extended record shows that he's only getting better with time. It's not so surprising, though, as Boris Milošić has been diving since he was only 14, always without breathing equipment, and has competed in numerous free diving championships throughout his life. Before attempting the record, Boris Milošić posted a video on Instagram of his previous record. He explained that "the first time (2020) I set out to become the first person to officially walk a hundred meters underwater, but due to some rules, they cut my record short by 4 meters." Once he had managed to pick up the accolade, he posted on Instagram yet again, saying, "This Sunday I finally got to beat the Guinness World Record for the longest underwater walk on one breath, again!" He continued, "Covering a distance of 112m and a dive time of almost 5 minutes, I surpassed the current GWR of 107m. Now it's up to Guinness to verify my Record and make it official!"