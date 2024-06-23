Indiana man wins world record for insane nasal "flesh tunnel"

Jason Shoultz has made a name for himself with a truly radical body modification. His giant and insane nasal "flesh tunnel" is the biggest of its kind.

By Evan Williams

Indiana - When it comes to radical body modification, you need to do a lot to get featured by Guinness World Records. For Jason Shoultz, though, all he needed to do was install a massive "flesh tunnel."

Jason Schoultz has a pretty impressive nasal flesh tunnel. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jasonbignose Out of the many world records we have discussed here, few are as freaky as the bizarre stick that Jason Shoultz is seen putting through his nose in a recent Guinness World Records (GWR) post. The nasallang piercing is a new record holder, and Mr. Shoultz is its proud and stretched-out owner. What on Earth is going on?

What is the largest nasal flesh tunnel in the world?

The largest nasal flesh tunnel in the world is courtesy of one Jason Shoultz from Indiana and measures a diameter of 0.84 inches. Stretching the end of his nose out to an incredible degree, this flesh tunnel is so huge that you can fit not only a pen through the hole but a whole handful. What is a nasal flesh tunnel, though? It's a reasonable question, as these are pretty unusual body modifications. Ultimately, a so-called "flesh tunnel" is when a person goes through the procedure of making a hole in the skin, stretching it out, and then putting a plastic or metal "tunnel" as the filler. In the case of Jason Shoultz, and this example, a nasal or "nasallang" piercing (or "flesh tunnel") is one that goes through both nostrils and a person's septum. Once stretched out and fully developed, people like Shoultz are able to pass their fingers through the tunnel with little to no problem. It's not an instantaneous thing, of course. While the initial flesh tunnel is installed pretty quickly, it is usually not a huge amount wider or bigger than your standard piercing. Over the course of many years, though (in Jason Shoultz's case, 15 years), people slowly stretch out these bodily holes and fill them with ever-bigger fillers. Jason Shoultz started his body-modding journey at a young age and has never stopped. Now, he has a GWR award to his name and possesses the biggest-ever nasal flesh tunnel.

Why did Jason Shoultz get this huge flesh tunnel?

Jason Shoultz has been slowly growing his nasal flesh tunnel for more than a decade now, inspired by his contemporaries in the body modification industry. According to the body modifier and tattoo fanatic, who boasts almost 35,000 followers on his TikTok, his desire for the flesh tunnel evolved around his love for "the alternative and taboo." This social media influencer and body mod lover shares his radical body modifications with thousands of people online, often fiddling with his flesh tunnel by passing objects through the incredibly big hole that's left. He also boasts a heart-shaped subdermal implant in the back of his hand, another flesh tunnel on his chin, and more tattoos than you can count. "I realized my stretched piercings were larger than anyone else I knew in the modification community," explained Jason Shoultz to GWR. "Inspired by body modifiers that came before me, I just pushed the particular combo further just to see how far I could go." "The amount of work it took to get to this point reminds me that I can achieve a lot with a little bit of patience," he said. "I’m kind of still pinching myself because I achieved something I set my mind to after seeing the Lizardman in your books in the ‘90s. It's surreal."