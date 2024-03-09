Man breaks world record for most Big Macs eaten in a lifetime

Who is Don Gorske, and why is he so obsessed with the Big Mac that he has managed to hold the world record for the most Big Macs eaten in a lifetime?

By Evan Williams

Fond du Lac, Wisconsin - Don Gorske has done a lot with his life, but few things compare to his love and admiration of the humble Big Mac. But how many burgers does it take to set such a remarkable world record?

Don has devoted his heart, life, and health to his love of McDonald's Big Macs, the most iconic of American burgers.

So who is Don Gorske, and why is he so obsessed with the Big Mac that he has managed to hold the world record for the most Big Macs eaten in a lifetime? This is the story of a true American legend, and it's one worth remembering!

Don Gorske has been obsessed with the McDonald's Big Mac since the first he ever had. © IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Who has eaten the most Big Macs?

Donald Gorske, a 70-year-old man from Fond du Lac in Wisconsin, holds the world record for most Big Macs eaten in a lifetime. Originally awarded the record in 1999, he recently extended his record after consuming a whopping 728 Big Macs in 2023 alone with the total number at a whopping 34,128! A retired corrections officer, Gorske has been obsessed with the multi-layered burger since he ate his first one way back on May 17, 1972, more than 50 years ago. He describes the moment as life-changing, telling Guinness World Records, "In that moment, I said: ‘I’m going to probably eat these for the rest of my life.’ I threw the cartons in the back seat and started counting them from day one." Since that day, Don Gorske hasn't eaten a single Big Mac without recording its consumption in a tally that has lasted more than half a century. He has been doing it so long, in fact, that his Big Mac consumption has lasted for nearly the entire lifetime of the salty snack itself, which was first introduced in 1967. While his original obsession was far more intense – Gorske would regularly eat nine or more every day – he usually sticks to two Big Macs each day, one for lunch and one for dinner. It is, shockingly, pretty much the only thing that he eats as he generally skips breakfast and will only have a few smaller snacks throughout the day to fill his belly. To make sure that he doesn't suffer from too many health issues, he walks six miles every day and avoids eating fries with his burger. Despite trying other foods, Gorske can't bring himself to let go of the Big Mac, saying, "When I like something, I stick with it all the time." "Out of respect to my mother, from 1973 to 1981 I ate one non-Big Mac meal a day because she was worried about my health. On April 1, 1981 she let me relinquish that promise when she said, 'If they haven’t killed you by now, go ahead.'"

World record for most Big Macs eaten in an hour

Big Macs were introduced in 1967 and have been popular ever since! © IMAGO/Imagebroker/Begsteiger In 2020, Joey Chestnut set the record for most Big Macs eaten in one setting when he consumed 32 in 38 minutes. As a result, he is also considered the world record holder for most Big Macs eaten in an hour. His achievement managed to beat Matt Stonie's 2015 record, which sat at 25 Big Macs consumed. The feat was recorded in a YouTube video that has amassed 9.9 million views in the three years since it was posted. Chestnut himself has nearly 300K followers on the social media platform where he posts videos in which he, a competitive eater, consumes large amounts of food. In the caption he wrote for his Big Mac video, Chestnut explains that he has always dreamt of eating this many Big Macs. Since he was a little kid, he explains, "They would sell two Big Macs for $4 and me and my grandpa would get four of them. I'd end up eating three." Israel-Gaza War Houthis launch massive drone attack on US ships in Red Sea "Since being a kid, I've dreamt about eating as many Big Macs as I could. As the ultimate cheat day event, I ordered 32 Big Mac sandwiches from Uber Eats and recorded the experience."

Why would you want to eat that many Big Macs?