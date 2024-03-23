Nipple sensation sets record for matches lit by "plunger nipples"

In one of the most bizarre world records ever set, this Japanese man managed to light a staggering number of matches using nothing but nipple plungers.

By Evan Williams

Milan, Italy - Wearing nothing but briefs, a red bow tie, and two plungers attached to his nipples, this Japanese influencer managed to light more than seventy matches, making him a truly unique record holder.

Kazuhisa Uekusa managed to light a record number of matches with his nipple plungers. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@guinnessworldrecords It might seem like an exceedingly bizarre world record to look at, but let's be real: the more bizarre, the more interesting, right? When it comes to this dude, who is remarkably talented at lighting matches with a pair of plungers that are attached to his nipples, it's certainly an ability and achievement worth celebrating, no matter how weird. So who is this mystery man, this world record setter of high repute? Who managed to light the most matches using nothing but nipple plungers, and why oh why is this a thing?

Who has the world record for most matches lit by plunger nipples?

Having managed to light a total of 73 matches, Kazuhisa Uekusa was officially awarded the record for "most matches lit with plungers attached to the body in one minute." Guinness World Record made the achievement official on March 15, after he took to a stage in Milan to show off his most quirky of talents. Uekusa's world record for most matches lit by plungers might seem like an impressive, if exceedingly strange record, but it's not even his biggest success in life. With more than 12.4 million followers on his TikTok account, he's also a social media influencer worthy of note. In a hilarious compilation video posted on social media by the organization, Uekusa can be seen bare-chested, wearing nothing but a pair of boxer briefs and a comical red bow tie. Smiling, the Japanese world record winner is seen slapping the unlit matches with a pair of plungers attached to his nipples. As he moves back and forth, striking each match, he moves along the table and manages to set 73 alight in only a matter of seconds, a truly impressive feat. To make matters even more entertaining, though, at one point, one of the plungers actually catches on fire – Uekusa carries on like a champion with an intensely focused expression on his face. Once he has lit all the matches, Kazuhisa Uekusa takes a moment to celebrate, making a funny face at the crowd and ripping the plungers from his chest. Guinness World Records awards him the prize he has been searching for this whole time, and he holds it above his head in victory, like a character in a video game. It seems that Uekusa has been doing crazy nipple plunger experiments for quite some time as well – a clip from 2021, with almost 70 million views, shows him knocking poker chips out from beneath an upside-down opened beer bottle. It's certainly good to see that he's putting his nipples to good use!

How can plunger nipples light matches?

A plunger would not usually be able to light matches, but these particular plungers are special – and not just because they are attached to his nipples, either. Before we explain the trick itself, though, it's best to explain how a match works: Matches are typically made from small wooden sticks that are tipped with red phosphorous. When that phosphorous is struck, the friction that is created produces enough heat to convert it into white phosphorous, which ignites instantly when exposed to the air. As a result, if you have matches, all you need is enough friction to make them light. What generally happens with a match, though, is that the tiny amount of phosphorous burns briefly, igniting the wood, which then gradually burns away, similar to how a candle continues to burn for a long time. This is why you can keep a match lit for quite some time on occasion, allowing you to light multiple things with just one match. In the video, it seems that Kazuhisa Uekusa has attached the scratchy surface found on the edge of a match packet to the end of his plungers. When the surface hits the matches, the friction creates heat and lights them.

Could this be the weirdest world record ever?