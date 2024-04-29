Taylor Swift picks up multiple impressive world records

Taylor Swift has shattered multiple world records since the launch of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. What are these world records , though, and how did she pull it off?

Whatever you think of the pop superstar, you can't deny that she's seen some pretty extraordinary and well-deserved success.

Shortly before resuming The Eras Tour in France on May 9, Taylor Swift has not only released a hit new record by the name of The Tortured Poets Department, but she's also taken home a number of world records with her.

Taylor Swift has been big since the 2000s, but never as big as she is in 2024. © IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Less than two weeks after The Tortured Poets Department released on April 19, its immense success means that Taylor Swift can celebrate four new world records. Two of those records have been wrestled tooth and nail from her previous album, Midnights (which was released in October 2022), and is a testament to the immense growth she has seen over the last two years.

These are two world records that Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department has been awarded by Guinness World Records:

Most day-one streams of an album on Spotify

Most streamed album on Spotify in 24 hours

Most streamed track on Spotify within the first 24 hours (Fortnight feat. Post Malone)

Most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours (Fortnight feat. Post Malone)

The most significant of her four world records are, of course, the most day-one streams and the most streamed in 24 hours, which were calculated using the total streams from both versions of The Tortured Poets Department. Both records were previously held by Midnights, Swift's previous 2022 album.

To be more specific, The Tortured Poets Department was streamed a whopping total of 313.7 million times in the first 24 hours after release. This includes 232.2 million streams of the standard 16-track version of the record and 81.4 million of the double Anthology version.

In regard to the other two records, lead single Fortnight (feat. Post Malone) was streamed 25.2 million times in the first 24 hours, overpowering Adele's Easy on Me and Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You, respectively.

In response to her many awards and accolades, and more specifically, the success of The Tortured Poets Department, Swift yesterday penned an emotional message to fans saying that she felt "completely overwhelmed" by the extraordinary support and reception the record had received.

This collection of world records is an incredibly impressive achievement for Swift, who has been busy over the last few months and years on the back of multiple album re-releases and, obviously, the Eras Tour.