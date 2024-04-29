Taylor Swift picks up multiple impressive world records
Taylor Swift has shattered multiple world records since the launch of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. What are these world records, though, and how did she pull it off?
Shortly before resuming The Eras Tour in France on May 9, Taylor Swift has not only released a hit new record by the name of The Tortured Poets Department, but she's also taken home a number of world records with her.
Whatever you think of the pop superstar, you can't deny that she's seen some pretty extraordinary and well-deserved success.
What world records has Taylor Swift gotten for The Tortured Poets Department?
Less than two weeks after The Tortured Poets Department released on April 19, its immense success means that Taylor Swift can celebrate four new world records. Two of those records have been wrestled tooth and nail from her previous album, Midnights (which was released in October 2022), and is a testament to the immense growth she has seen over the last two years.
These are two world records that Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department has been awarded by Guinness World Records:
- Most day-one streams of an album on Spotify
- Most streamed album on Spotify in 24 hours
- Most streamed track on Spotify within the first 24 hours (Fortnight feat. Post Malone)
- Most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours (Fortnight feat. Post Malone)
The most significant of her four world records are, of course, the most day-one streams and the most streamed in 24 hours, which were calculated using the total streams from both versions of The Tortured Poets Department. Both records were previously held by Midnights, Swift's previous 2022 album.
To be more specific, The Tortured Poets Department was streamed a whopping total of 313.7 million times in the first 24 hours after release. This includes 232.2 million streams of the standard 16-track version of the record and 81.4 million of the double Anthology version.
In regard to the other two records, lead single Fortnight (feat. Post Malone) was streamed 25.2 million times in the first 24 hours, overpowering Adele's Easy on Me and Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You, respectively.
In response to her many awards and accolades, and more specifically, the success of The Tortured Poets Department, Swift yesterday penned an emotional message to fans saying that she felt "completely overwhelmed" by the extraordinary support and reception the record had received.
This collection of world records is an incredibly impressive achievement for Swift, who has been busy over the last few months and years on the back of multiple album re-releases and, obviously, the Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department world records not her first win in 2024
The Tortured Poets Department was a surprise announcement dropped at what seemed like the height of Swift's stardom, a Grammy Awards acceptance speech for the Best Pop Vocal Album award. What's even more extraordinary, though, is that her world record-breaking album was announced against the backdrop of yet another world-record achievement.
Due to the fact that Taylor Swift won a fourth Album of the Year award at The Grammys, Guinness World Records on February 5 awarded her the world record for most Album of the Year awards won at the Grammys by a vocalist. The award was given to her for Midnights and put her ahead of Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon.
In addition, the fact that she won this world record automatically meant that she was awarded the same accolade for most Album of Year awards won at the Grammys by a woman.
Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department has been winning big in the hearts of fans, in the charts, and on the pages of Guinness World Records. It seems her meteoric rise is certainly not slowing down!
Cover photo: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire