Scientist seeks a new way of life under the sea – and a world record!

Portobelo, Panama - There are probably easier ways to set a world record , but Rudiger Koch has found his method 36 feet under the sea in a submerged capsule off the coast of Panama.

German aerospace engineer Rudiger Koch talks during an AFP interview inside an underwater room off the coast of Puerto Lindo, Panama, on November 26, 2024. © MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP

Koch has been there for two months – which means, he told a visiting AFP journalist, that he has about two more to go.

"The last time I checked, I was still married," he joked, as fish swam through bright blue Caribbean waters outside the portholes.

But Koch, a 59-year-old aerospace engineer from Germany, has grander plans than simply notching a record.

His stunt, he says, could change the way we think about human life – and where we can settle, even permanently.

"Moving out to the ocean is something we should do as a species," he said.

"What we are trying to do here is prove that the seas are actually a viable environment for human expansion."

Koch's 320-square-foot capsule has most of the trappings of modern life – a bed, toilet, TV, computer, internet, and even an exercise bike. The only thing missing? A shower.

His home under the sea is attached through a vertical tube to another chamber perched above the waves, housing other members of his team and providing a way for food (and curious journalists) to be sent down.

The underwater chamber, meanwhile, provides a shelter for fish and acts as an artificial reef.

"In the night, you can hear all the crustaceans," he said. "There's the fish out there, and there's all that stuff, and that wasn't here before we came."