What is the highest wave ever surfed? New risky world record set: "I can't believe it"

A new world record has been scored off the coast of Hawaii in surfing. This is the tale of the highest wave ever surfed - let's take a look!

By Evan Williams

Hawaii - Towering above her head, Aussie surfer Laura Enever managed to conquer a wave higher than had ever been surfed before. Hanging ten, a remarkable and risky new world record has been set.

The highest wave ever surfed by a female was more than 40 feet high. © Unsplash/Linus Nylund There are few sports more daring and dangerous than big wave surfing, which is often best undertaken in some of the roughest conditions ever experienced off of our beaches. Now, a new champion has changed the game: an ambitious and talented 31-year-old from down under. Laura Enever has scored herself a remarkable achievement, surfing a wave higher and more powerful than any another human being has experienced. Rolling down the face of the giant blue monster, it was a nail-biting affair. Let's dive in.

What's the world's highest wave ever surfed?

Laura Enever has, at only 31 years of age, conquered the world record for largest wave ever surfed by a female, pouring down the edge of a 43.6-foot rolling mountain of water. It's a life-changing achievement that usurps Enever's predecessor Andrea Moller, who was recorded surfing a 42-foot wave back in 2016. Having paddled out to meet the remarkable beast of nature in the Outer Reef of Oahu in Hawaii, Laura's achievement was measured by the World Surf League and has been authenticated by Guinness World Records, who administered and awarded the world record. It is also worth noting that the largest paddle-in wave ever surfed by a human is not held by Laura, but by Aaron Gold, who managed a 63-footer. Of course, we are purely discussing paddle-in waves, so not those that include the tradition of tugging surfers out behind the break on the back of a jet ski. Back to Enever, though. We're talking about an Aussie with merit, who began her surfing career at the humble age of only 11. Originating from North Narrabeen in the Australian state of New South Wales, her early life was spent on the water, living in a beach town and becoming ASP Women's World Junior Champion in 2009. Ever since, Enever has consistently been one of the ten best female surfers in the world, something for which she is eternally grateful. As she told the World Surf League, "Thank you to all the amazing women... I'm just constantly in awe."

What is the world record for highest surfed wave?

There are few surfing achievements that Laura has not been close to smashing records for. She spent most of her athletic life in the Olympus of female surfing, topping many charts. Guinness World Records has claimed that this new world record for highest wave surfed, which was reported by the organization on November 8, is her "crowning achievement." Laura said she has worked her whole life to be a professional surfer and that she is incredibly proud of her achievement. She dedicated the award to big wave surfers who came before her, "especially the really brave, courageous females who have always inspired me and made me feel like I could get out there and give it a crack." "I was there and I gave that up for this pull and urge to surf big waves. I was just thinking I just wanted to go do this for me, and to be here today and to have a Guinness World Records title for the biggest paddle, I can't believe it."

The highest wave surfed was like a rolling tsunami