Jared Leto risks it all to climb the Empire State Building and set record: "I’m alive!"

New York, New York - Oscar winner and Marvel superhero Jared Leto climbed up the Empire State Building in a daring feat to make a big announcement, becoming the first person ever to legally scale the iconic New York City tower.

Jared Leto set a record to become the first person ever to legally scale the iconic New York City landmark, the Empire State Building. © Collage: ROY ROCHLIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Who's that hanging off the side of the Big Apple's most famous landmark? It's not King Kong, it's Jared Leto.



Wearing a red suit, climbing gear, and sunglasses - and noticeably without a helmet - the multi-hyphenate star swung from ropes on Thursday morning to climb the outside of one of the world's tallest buildings for a special reason.

The actor-singer pulled the stunt to announce his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, is about to set out on a world tour.

The 2024 Seasons tour will be the rock band's first in over five years and kicks off March 15 at Lollapalooza in Buenos Aires. It will then travel through North America, Europe, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand in support of the band's sixth studio album, It’s the End of the World but It’s a Beautiful Day.

The frontman climbed up the east side of the Empire State Building from the 86th to the 104th floor, taking only about 20-minutes to get to the base of its antenna.