Harvey Weinstein's new sex crimes trial gets tentative start date

New York, New York - A judge in New York has tentatively set the start date for a new trial of former film mogul Harvey Weinstein for November 12.

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court on July 19, 2024. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

However, if preparations are completed more quickly, an earlier start date is also possible, Judge Curtis Farber said, according to media reports.



The 72-year-old Weinstein was present at the brief court hearing, sitting in a wheelchair.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual offences in 2020. At the end of April, an appellate court in New York unexpectedly overturned the historic conviction due to procedural errors.

Numerous supporters and activists from the #MeToo movement expressed their shock. The prosecution announced they intended to retry the case.

Weinstein remains in custody because, in another criminal trial in Los Angeles in 2023, which also involved sexual crimes, he was sentenced to 16 years in prison. His defense team is also appealing this verdict.

The first Weinstein trial marked a milestone in legal history. The case had significantly triggered the #MeToo movement at the time.