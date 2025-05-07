Youngest known Harvey Weinstein accuser says he raped her when she was 16 in New York retrial

New York, New York - A Polish model testified Wednesday against fallen film mogul Harvey Weinstein in his retrial on sex assault charges, the first time the woman claiming the former Miramax boss forced oral sex on her has been heard in criminal court.

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court as his retrial continues at Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday in New York City. Harvey Weinstein faces a retrial on rape and sex assault charges for which a previous 2017 conviction by a jury was overturned by an appeals court that ruled the way witnesses were handled was unlawful. Leonardo Munoz-Pool/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Kaja Sokola (39) alleges that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in spring 2006 in a Manhattan hotel when she was 16 years old – claims that the former cinema scion denies.

While the other accusers in the New York case – onetime production assistant Miriam Haley and then-aspiring actress Jessica Mann – testified at Weinstein's original trial, Sokola is being heard for the first time.

The accounts of the other two women helped galvanize the #MeToo movement nearly a decade ago, but the case is being re-prosecuted as Weinstein faces a new trial in New York.

Weinstein's 2020 convictions on charges relating to Haley and Mann were overturned last year by the New York Court of Appeals, which ruled that the way witnesses were handled in the original trial was unlawful.

The former Miramax studio boss is charged in the New York retrial with the 2006 sexual assault of Haley and the 2013 rape of Mann, as well as the assault on Sokola.

He was in court Wednesday, pushed to the defense bench in a wheelchair, to which he was handcuffed until he was unshackled by one of the two court officers guarding him.

He leaned back in his chair as Sokola entered the courtroom and swore an oath, listening intently to her recall her experience, which was not shared with the jury at his initial trial in 2020.