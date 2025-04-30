Harvey Weinstein accuser shares harrowing testimony at rape retrial

New York, New York - One of Harvey Weinstein's accusers on Wednesday again told a New York court that he had raped her, five years after she testified in the first sexual assault trial of the disgraced Hollywood producer .

Miriam Haleyi (48) is one of dozens of women who have accused Weinstein of harassment, sexual assault or rape – a list that includes Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashley Judd. Their accounts helped galvanize the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein's 2020 convictions on charges relating to Haleyi and aspiring actor Jessica Mann were overturned last year by the New York Court of Appeals, which ruled that the way witnesses were handled in the original trial was unlawful.

Back in a Manhattan courtroom, Haleyi again tearfully recalled the day in July 2006 when she says she accepted an invitation to visit Weinstein's Soho apartment. At the time, she was a showbiz production assistant looking for work.

She had previously met Weinstein and refused his sexual advances, but had just wrapped up a contract on a TV show made by his production company, and needed a new job.

Haleyi, who was born in Finland and has also used the name Mimi Haleyi, told the court that Weinstein suddenly "lunged at me, tried to kiss me."

She said she got up from the sofa, but Weinstein did as well, and he eventually forced her into his bedroom and held her down with "a lot of force."

"I couldn't get away from him," she told the jury, explaining that despite her pleas for him to stop, Weinstein then forcibly performed oral sex on her and she realized she was being "raped."

"I just decided to check out and endure it," she told the court, adding that she did not initially file a criminal complaint because her visa did not officially allow her to work and she feared being expelled from the country.

Across the courtroom, the 73-year-old Weinstein occasionally shook his head during her testimony. Otherwise, he listened attentively from his wheelchair, his head resting on one of his hands.