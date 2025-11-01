Climbers test limits at Yosemite amid government shutdown as experts warn of "really scary" situation

Yosemite Valley, California - Thousands of adrenaline junkies including BASE jumpers are flocking to California 's Yosemite National Park, as the US government shutdown leaves the few rangers on duty struggling to cope at the popular climbing destination.

Rock climbers make their way to the base of El Capitan at Yosemite National Park, California, on October 26, 2025, amid the ongoing US government shutdown. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

The shutdown, which began on October 1 due to a budget impasse in Congress, has sent personnel levels plummeting at the park – which is home to the imposing 3,000-foot granite wall known as El Capitan.

"We're challenged," a park ranger told AFP, on condition of anonymity.

"A lot of rangers have been furloughed" and those still working have had to contend with "an increase in illegal activity," he said.

Yosemite typically draws four million visitors a year.

Personnel now absent from the national park include scientists, researchers, and the workers who run the entry gates, where ticket booths are now closed.

Even so, the park's campsites are at full capacity. The restrooms are open, as are restaurants and souvenir shops, which are privately run.

One couple even held their wedding at Glacier Point, a stunningly scenic spot.

But violations are proliferating, such as camping without permits and climbing on restricted routes.

Peter Zabrok, a 66-year-old Canadian who has climbed El Capitan dozens of times, said he recently spotted eight BASE jumpers hurl themselves off the mountain in a single morning.

BASE jumping – an extremely dangerous sport in which participants leap from cliffs and manmade structures using a parachute – is illegal in Yosemite, though it is not unprecedented.

Even in normal times, the national park's dizzying heights and picturesque remote valleys are irresistible to enthusiasts, who make clandestine jumps at dawn or dusk.

But rarely have so many taken the risk, and in broad daylight to boot.

"Never have I seen so many," said Zabrok.

Videos of daring skydivers have gone viral on social media.

Three people were convicted and fined for illegal BASE jumping in Yosemite earlier this summer, before the shutdown began.