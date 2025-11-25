California leads fight against "dangerous misinformation" with new vaccine guidance

Los Angeles, California - Liberal states led by California on Tuesday said parents should continue to get their children immunized, contradicting what they said was "dangerous misinformation on vaccines and autism" issued by the federal government.

Liberal states are leading a charge against the vaccine misinformation being pushed under the Trump administration, especially by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The West Coast Health Alliance said it was "deeply concerned" by the anti-science mood that has overtaken the Centers for Disease Control under the leadership of vaccine skeptic Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"Rigorous research of millions of people in multiple countries over decades provides high-quality evidence that vaccines are not linked to autism," said a statement from the alliance, which groups California, Oregon, Washington, and Hawaii.

"Autism is a complex neurodevelopmental condition with multiple contributing genetic and environmental factors. Suggesting it stems from any single cause, such as vaccination, misleads families who deserve accurate guidance."

The intervention comes after the CDC revised its website, using language that undermines its previous, scientifically grounded position.

The new language accuses health authorities of having "ignored" research supporting a link and said the US health department "has launched a comprehensive assessment of the causes of autism."