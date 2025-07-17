Trump deals blow to California high-speed rail line with new announcement: "Not a SINGLE penny"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that his administration was cutting billions in federal funding for the construction of a long-delayed high-speed rail line in California.

President Donald Trump said he was cancelling billions in federal funding for a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and San Francisco. © Collage: J. BROWN / AFP & REUTERS

The Republican had previously signaled his opposition to the project, launched 15 years ago to build a high-speed train connecting Los Angeles and San Francisco.

"Not a SINGLE penny in Federal Dollars will go towards this Newscum SCAM ever again," he posted on social media.

"This was an ill-conceived and unnecessary project, and a total waste of Taxpayer money."

Launched in 2008, the project to connect the two main cities of the country's most populous state has seen numerous delays and overshot budgets.

Trump had earlier canceled federal funding for the project in his first term, but the move was suspended after California challenged it in court.

When Joe Biden was elected president in 2020, he restored the funds.

After Trump returned to office, his administration threatened to cancel $4 billion in funding for the project after a report by the Federal Railroad Administration concluded that the initial section of the line would not be completed by a 2033 deadline.