Newsom proposes cutting healthcare for undocumented migrants amid "Trump slump"

Los Angeles, California - California 's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday proposed eliminating free healthcare for undocumented migrants in what he said was an effort to balance a budget battered by Donald Trump's erratic governance.

California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday proposed eliminating free healthcare for undocumented migrants in an effort to balance the budget. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The move is the latest sign of political moderation from a man believed to have White House ambitions, who is looking to soften his image among conservative voters and distance himself from a reputation as a free-spending liberal helming a state where migration is out of control.

Newsom told a press conference that California should freeze admission to the public Medi-Cal program for undocumented people starting next year, and should charge those already enrolled $100 per month.

"We're not cutting or rolling back those that enrolled in our medical system. We're just capping it, particularly for those without documentation," he said.

Almost 11% of the 15 million Medi-Cal recipients are undocumented, Newsom said.

In March, the California state legislature reported that opening Medi-Cal to undocumented immigrants – which began in 2023 – had cost $2.7 billion more than expected in 2024.

The program's costs have also been bloated by high drug prices, including a growing demand for weight control prescriptions.

Trimming eligibility for Medi-Cal and cutting back on drug availability could save the state approximately $5.4 billion over the coming years, Newsom's office said.

He presented the idea as part of an overall plan to make up a $12 billion shortfall in California's budget.