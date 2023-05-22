NAACP slams Ron DeSantis in rare Florida travel warning

Orlando, Florida - The NAACP issued a rare travel advisory Saturday, warning against travel to Florida and calling the state "openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color, and LGBTQ+ individuals ."

The NAACP issued an advisory warning people against traveling to Florida due to Governor Ron DeSantis' "openly hostile" policies towards African Americans LGBTQ+ people. © Collage: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP & REUTERS

The move comes in response to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ attempts to ban books, as well as attacks on African American Studies and diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida colleges.

The advisory was proposed to the Board of Directors in April during the Florida chapter’s conference in Orlando.



"Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color," the advisory says.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson insisted that DeSantis has launched "unrelenting attacks on fundamental freedoms."

"Let me be clear – failing to teach an accurate representation of the horrors and inequalities that Black Americans have faced and continue to face is a disservice to students and a dereliction of duty to all," he said in a statement.