Greg Abbott hints at defying Supreme Court ruling in migrant "invasion" rant
Austin, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott is ramping up his "invasion" rhetoric as he rages at federal authorities over immigration and border policy.
"The federal government has broken the compact between the United States and the States," Abbott claimed in a statement on Wednesday. "President Biden has refused to enforce [immigration] laws and has even violated them. The result is that he has smashed records for illegal immigration."
The Republican's statement came one day after the US Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Biden administration's authority to remove razor wire from the border near Eagle Pass, Texas, constructed as part of Abbott's anti-migrant Operation Lone Star.
The governor once again described migrants arriving at the Southern border as an "invasion" and doubled down on the state's right to defend itself.
"The failure of the Biden Administration to fulfill the duties imposed by Article IV, § 4 [of the US Constitution] has triggered Article I, § 10, Clause 3, which reserves to this State the right of self-defense. For these reasons, I have already declared an invasion under Article I, § 10, Clause 3 to invoke Texas's constitutional authority to defend and protect itself," Abbott wrote.
"That authority is the supreme law of the land and supersedes any federal statutes to the contrary. The Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and other Texas personnel are acting on that authority, as well as state law, to secure the Texas border."
Texas Democrats react to Abbott's border threats
Prominent Texas Democrats have reacted with horror to Abbott's latest anti-migrant actions.
"Governor Greg Abbott is using the Texas National Guard to obstruct and create chaos at the border. If Abbott is defying yesterday's Supreme Court ruling, POTUS needs to establish sole federal control of the Texas National Guard now," Congressman Joaquin Castro posted to X on Wednesday.
Congressman Greg Casar agreed, saying in a statement, "Abbott is following the Donald Trump playbook: make immigration harder and more dangerous, so asylum seekers are pushed into the hands of cartels and the system remains broken."
"We can create an immigration system that is safe, orderly, and humane," Casar continued. "It’s Democrats’ job to push back on razor wire, inhumane cages, and the broken policies of the past. It’s our job to change policies, like Trump-era sanctions, that contribute to destabilization of Latin American economies. It’s our job to ensure that America lives up to its promise for immigrants. And it’s our job to check power-hungry, anti-immigrant officials who only seek to create chaos."
The federal government has sole authority to enforce immigration laws, though Abbott has increasingly sought to take control at the state level – to the detriment of many border communities.
