Greg Abbott hints at defying Supreme Court ruling in migrant "invasion" rant

Austin, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott is ramping up his "invasion" rhetoric as he rages at federal authorities over immigration and border policy.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said in a statement on Wednesday that Texas has the right to defend itself against an "invasion" of migrants at the Southern border. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"The federal government has broken the compact between the United States and the States," Abbott claimed in a statement on Wednesday. "President Biden has refused to enforce [immigration] laws and has even violated them. The result is that he has smashed records for illegal immigration."

The Republican's statement came one day after the US Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Biden administration's authority to remove razor wire from the border near Eagle Pass, Texas, constructed as part of Abbott's anti-migrant Operation Lone Star.

The governor once again described migrants arriving at the Southern border as an "invasion" and doubled down on the state's right to defend itself.

"The failure of the Biden Administration to fulfill the duties imposed by Article IV, § 4 [of the US Constitution] has triggered Article I, § 10, Clause 3, which reserves to this State the right of self-defense. For these reasons, I have already declared an invasion under Article I, § 10, Clause 3 to invoke Texas's constitutional authority to defend and protect itself," Abbott wrote.

"That authority is the supreme law of the land and supersedes any federal statutes to the contrary. The Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and other Texas personnel are acting on that authority, as well as state law, to secure the Texas border."