Supreme Court sides with Biden in Texas border barrier dispute

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court voted Monday to let the Biden administration remove concertina wire border barriers that Texas erected to limit undocumented immigration from Mexico – a hot button issue in this election year.

Migrants, most from Venezuela, stand near razor wire while surrendering to authorities after wading across the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Eagle Pass, Texas. © REUTERS

The barriers are the brainchild of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, an outspoken supporter of former president Donald Trump, who is making immigration one of the key issues in his bid to retake the White House in November.



Abbott has accused Biden of "deliberate inaction" as record numbers of Central Americans and people of other nationalities have made the trip across the US-Mexico border in recent months.

In December, a federal appeals court barred the Biden government from removing the concertina wire barrier from the banks of the Rio Grande near the town of Eagle Pass, except in case of medical emergency.

This month the Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to remove this injunction in an emergency application while the court considers the full merits of the case.

The court voted 5-4 Monday, including the support of chief justice John Roberts, to side with the Biden administration.

Neither side gave reasons for their vote, which is common when the court decides on emergency petitions.