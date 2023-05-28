Donald Trump hits back at Texas AG Ken Paxton's impeachment for corruption: "I will fight you"

Austin, Texas – Texas Republican lawmakers on Saturday overwhelmingly voted to impeach the southern state's attorney general on corruption charges, suspending him from office until he faces trial in the Senate. His ally Donald Trump took to social media calling it "very unfair" and vowed to "fight."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (l.) with former president Donald Trump at a Texas rally in October 2022. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Attorney General Ken Paxton's temporary removal marked the stunning downfall of an ardent defender of former president Donald Trump with an ascendant national profile.

After an all-afternoon debate, lawmakers considering Paxton's impeachment voted 121 in favor, 23 against with two not voting.

"The evidence is substantial. It is alarming and unnerving," said legislator Andrew Murr, a Republican.

Paxton did not back down despite the overwhelming vote against him.

"What we just witnessed is illegal, unethical, and profoundly unjust," Paxton tweeted after the vote.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform in response and said those who impeached Paxton were "radical left Democrats" and "RINOs" – or Republicans in name only.

"Hopefully Republicans in the Texas House will agree that this is a very unfair process that should not be allowed to happen or proceed," Trump wrote. "I will fight you if it does."