NAACP sues Texas over "racially motivated" Republican redistricting push

El Paso, Texas - The NAACP is suing Texas over new electoral maps designed to deliver five additional US House seats to Republicans in the 2026 midterms.

Protesters raise their voices during a "Fight the Trump Takeover" rally against Republican gerrymandering outside the State Capitol in Austin, Texas, on August 16, 2025. © REUTERS

The NAACP and the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed the lawsuit Tuesday in the US District Court for the Western District of Texas, El Paso Division.

Texas Republicans on Saturday passed redrawn maps intended to boost the prospects of the GOP maintaining its majority in the US House after the 2026 elections.

The NAACP's complaint, which names Governor Greg Abbott and Secretary of State Jane Nelson, argues that the new maps violate the US Constitution and the Voting Rights Act in discriminating against Black and brown Texans.

"The state of Texas is only 40% white, but white voters control over 73% of the state's congressional seats," Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, said in a statement.

"It's quite obvious that Texas's effort to redistrict mid-decade, before next year's midterm elections, is racially motivated. The state's intent here is to reduce the members of Congress who represent Black communities, and that, in and of itself, is unconstitutional," Johnson added.