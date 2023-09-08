Texas can keep anti-migrant border buoys for now, appellate court rules

Austin, Texas - A US appellate court ruled Thursday that Texas does not have to immediately remove its floating buoy barricade, installed by Republican Governor Greg Abbott on the river border with Mexico to deter migrant crossings.

A string of buoys is placed on the water along the Rio Grande border with Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas, to deter migrants from crossing. © SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

The "administrative stay" temporarily halts a decision issued Wednesday by a federal judge in Texas, which gave the southern state until September 15 to move the barriers.



The administration of President Joe Biden, a Democrat, filed suit against Texas after it installed the floating barriers in July, arguing they violated federal law as well as treaties with Mexico.

Soon after Judge David Ezra issued his preliminary ruling on Wednesday, which also prohibited Texas authorities from building any new barriers, Texas filed its appeal.

"This fight ain't over. It's only just begun," said Texas Governor Greg Abbott on X, formerly known as Twitter.