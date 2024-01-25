Texas considers giving SpaceX part of state park in land swap

Boca Chica, Texas - SpaceX is eyeing a chunk of a beachfront Texas state park to expand its operations and rocket tests as part of a proposed land swap with the state.

SpaceX's Starship rocket launches from Starbase during its second test flight in Boca Chica, Texas, on November 18, 2023. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

At a public meeting Thursday, Texas Parks and Wildlife commissioners will consider turning over 43 acres of Boca Chica State Park in exchange for 477 acres near the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge.



The department has indicated support for the swap, saying it would help strengthen conservation efforts around the refuge, which is a coastal home to wintering and migratory birds that is considered a premier birdwatching destination.

Acquiring the land would also provide additional recreational opportunities, such as hiking, camping, and wildlife viewing, the department says.

Cameron County property records show the land is owned by Bahia Grande Holdings, an Austin-registered business. It is not clear how SpaceX and the property owner are connected. SpaceX did not respond to a request for comment.

Conservation groups have urged commissioners to delay the vote, arguing the public has not had enough time to examine the plan.

"This is an important decision involving state lands, and the public deserves the right to know and provide input before a decision is rushed through on behalf of a private developer like SpaceX," Cyrus Reed, conservation director for the Sierra Club’s Lone Star Chapter, said in a statement.