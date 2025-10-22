Texas Governor Greg Abbott threatens to attack professors "pushing leftist ideologies"
Austin, Texas - Texas' Republican Governor Greg Abbott has threatened to target professors "pushing leftist ideologies" at state colleges and universities.
"Univ. of Texas professor was dismissed from an administrative post overseeing university academic affairs because of ideological differences," Abbott posted on X on Sunday.
The governor had shared an Axios article about the removal of Art Markman, a tenured psychology professor at the University of Texas, from his role as senior vice provost for academic affairs.
Markman had been at the university for 27 years, according to a LinkedIn post.
Neither the professor nor Abbott explained what the "ideological differences" were that led to the decision.
Earlier this year, a Texas A&M University professor was fired for teaching on gender and sexuality. President Mark Welsh III subsequently resigned after being accused of tolerating "transgender indoctrination" at the school.
"Texas is targeting professors who are more focused on pushing leftist ideologies rather than preparing students to lead our nation," the governor threatened.
"We must end indoctrination and return to education fundamentals at all levels of education."
Trump administration seeks greater control over universities
The University of Texas at Austin is among nine higher education institutions the Trump administration has urged to sign onto a 10-point plan that would grant them federal funding advantages.
In exchange, the universities are expected to adhere to a set of demands that include limiting the way race and ethnicity are used in admissions and hiring and barring transgender women from using bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity.
University of Texas officials have not yet said whether they will sign the agreement, but UT System Board of Regents Chair Kevin Eltife did say in a statement that they "welcome the new opportunity presented to us and we look forward to working with the Trump Administration on it."
Cover photo: Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP