Texas A&M University president resigns amid "gender ideology" controversy

Houston, Texas - The president of a major Texas university is stepping down on Friday after being accused of tolerating " transgender indoctrination" at the public school.

The resignation of Mark Welsh III (pictured) as head of Texas A&M University comes amid a conservative crackdown on higher education by the administration of President Donald Trump. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The resignation of Mark Welsh III as head of Texas A&M University comes amid a conservative crackdown on higher education by the administration of President Donald Trump.

"President Welsh is a man of honor who has led Texas A&M with selfless dedication," university chancellor Glenn Hegar said in a statement that did not address the reasons for his departure.

"At the same time, we agree that now is the right moment to make a change and to position Texas A&M for continued excellence in the years ahead," Hegar added.

Welsh, a former four-star US Air Force general, took the helm of Texas A&M in 2023.

Welsh's resignation comes after a video went viral of a "whistleblower" student confronting a professor over the teaching of "gender ideology" in a children's literature class.