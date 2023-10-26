Texas House advances bill that criminalizes undocumented immigrants

Austin, Texas - The Texas House of Representatives on Thursday advanced a bill that would make it a new state crime to cross the border from Mexico into the US without documentation.

Protesters rally against anti-immigrant measures that are leading to increased militarization of Texas' borderlands communities. © SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

In the early hours of Thursday, House Bill 4 passed out of the GOP-controlled lower chamber in an 84-60 vote. The legislation would allow local law enforcement to issue charges to undocumented immigrants and even remove them from the state.

Under the bill, a first-time offender could be given up to 180 days behind bars. Repeat violations could result in a felony punishment and up to two years in prison.

HB 4 is Texas Republicans' latest effort to take control of immigration law enforcement, despite US court rulings saying the federal government has sole jurisdiction in such matters.

Borderlands residents are already experiencing militarization of their communities, incessant ID checks often motivated by racial profiling, and increased coordination among law enforcement agencies.

Many US citizens of Mexican descent say they have to carry their passports with them whenever they leave the house, fearing they may be detained by border patrol or police officers.