Australia to recognize Palestinian state amid Israeli atrocities in Gaza

Canberra, Australia - Australia will recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Monday.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra on August 11, 2025. © REUTERS

"A two-state solution is humanity's best hope to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East and to bring an end to the conflict, suffering and starvation in Gaza," he told reporters in Canberra.

"Until Israeli and Palestinian statehood is permanent, peace can only be temporary."

"Australia will recognize the right of the Palestinian people to a state of their own. We will work with the international community to make this right a reality."

The decision follows a push from several countries, including France, Britain, and Canada, to recognize statehood for the Palestinians nearly two years into Israel's brutal, all-out assault on Gaza.

"There is a moment of opportunity here, and Australia will work with the international community to seize it," Albanese added.

He said that Australia's decision was predicated on reassurances from the Palestinian Authority that there would be "no role for the terrorists of Hamas in any future Palestinian state."

The PA, however, does not have a presence in Gaza, which has been governed by Hamas for nearly two decades.