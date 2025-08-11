Australia to recognize Palestinian state amid Israeli atrocities in Gaza
Canberra, Australia - Australia will recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Monday.
"A two-state solution is humanity's best hope to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East and to bring an end to the conflict, suffering and starvation in Gaza," he told reporters in Canberra.
"Until Israeli and Palestinian statehood is permanent, peace can only be temporary."
"Australia will recognize the right of the Palestinian people to a state of their own. We will work with the international community to make this right a reality."
The decision follows a push from several countries, including France, Britain, and Canada, to recognize statehood for the Palestinians nearly two years into Israel's brutal, all-out assault on Gaza.
"There is a moment of opportunity here, and Australia will work with the international community to seize it," Albanese added.
He said that Australia's decision was predicated on reassurances from the Palestinian Authority that there would be "no role for the terrorists of Hamas in any future Palestinian state."
The PA, however, does not have a presence in Gaza, which has been governed by Hamas for nearly two decades.
International outrage grows over Israel's atrocities
Following Australia's announcement, Israel's embassy in Canberra told AFP the ambassador was "unavailable" to comment.
Just hours earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized international calls to recognize Palestinian statehood, saying it would "not bring peace, it will bring war."
"To have European countries and Australia march into that rabbit hole, just like that, fall right into it and buy this canard is disappointing, and I think it's actually shameful," he said.
International concern is growing about the plight of the more than two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who are facing a dire humanitarian crisis and mass starvation amid a near-total Israeli blockade on aid entry.
Albanese further criticized the Israeli government Monday and said it continued to defy "international law and deny sufficient aid."
As the global movement to recognize Palestine grows, New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters said his country would carefully consider whether to do the same over the next month.
He added that New Zealand's recognition of a Palestinian state is a "matter of when, not if."
Israel has killed at least 61,430 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, according to the territory's health ministry, though the true number is believed to be far higher.
Cover photo: REUTERS