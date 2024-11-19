Parts of Great Barrier Reef raise alarms with highest coral mortality on record

Sydney, Australia - Parts of the Great Barrier Reef have suffered the highest coral mortality on record, Australian research showed Tuesday, with scientists fearing the rest of it has suffered a similar fate.

Fish swim near bleached coral around Lizard Island on the Great Barrier Reef. © DAVID GRAY / AFP

The Australian Institute of Marine Science said surveys of 12 reefs found up to 72% coral mortality, thanks to a summer of mass bleaching, two cyclones, and flooding.

In one northern section of the reef, about a third of hard coral had died, the "largest annual decline" in 39 years of government monitoring, the agency said.

Often dubbed the world's largest living structure, the Great Barrier Reef is a 1,400-mile expanse of tropical corals that house a stunning array of biodiversity.

But repeated mass bleaching events have threatened to rob the tourist drawcard of its wonder, turning banks of once-vibrant corals into a sickly shade of white.

Bleaching occurs when water temperatures rise and the coral expels microscopic algae, known as zooxanthellae, to survive. If high temperatures persist, the coral can eventually turn white and die.

This year had already been confirmed as the fifth mass bleaching on the reef in the past eight years.

But this latest survey also found a rapid growing type of coral – known as acropora – had suffered the highest rate of death. This coral is quick to grow, but one of the first to bleach.