Candace Owens banned from Australia after losing legal battle at top court
Canberra, Australia - Australia's High Court on Wednesday backed a government decision to deny far-right influencer Candace Owens a visa for a planned speaking tour.
The country's highest court unanimously backed Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke's decision not to grant Owens a visa arguing that "there is a risk she would incite discord in the Australian community or a segment of the Australian community."
Burke found that Owens had a history of making "extremist and inflammatory comments towards Muslim Black, Jewish and LGBTQIA+ communities" and that there was a risk that her "controversial views [would] amplify grievances among communities and lead to increased hostility and violent or radical action" in the country.
Owens had been due to undertake a speaking tour in Australia in November 2024 and was refused a visa in October 2024.
In the court case, she argued that the denial of a visa was an infringement of the implied freedom of political communication. The court disagreed.
The 36-year-old influencer has a wide reach in far-right circles, with 5.4 million subscribers on YouTube and 7.3 million followers on X.
Owens has a long track record of wild and offensive statements.
In July, she was sued for defamation by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, after she claimed that the French first lady was born male.
According to court documents, Owens brought out a podcast series titled Becoming Brigitte, in which she published "a series of verifiably false and devastating lies about the Macrons."
These included that Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron are blood relatives, and that he became president with the help of a CIA program. The case, which is being handled in the Delaware Superior Court, is ongoing.
