Iconic Succulent Chinese Meal man passes away, but lives on as legendary meme

Brisbane, Australia - Jack Karlson, the Australian man who became an internet icon thanks to his unforgettable "Succulent Chinese Meal" and "Democracy Manifest" lines, has passed away at the age of 82.

In 1991, Karlson was arrested in Brisbane when the police came into the restaurant and forcibly detained him in what is still presumed to be a case of dramatic mistaken identity.

What happened next, though, turned him into a legendary meme when it made its way on the internet in 2009.

Video taken by a Channel Seven team at the scene of his arrest shows Karlson dragged out of the by an assortment of police officers. As he is manhandled into the police car, he gives a short speech that has since become iconic.

"You just assured me that I could speak," an agitated Karlson says to a cop. When informed that he's under arrest, he turns to onlookers and dramatically calls out: "Gentlemen, this is democracy manifest!"

Another choice line follows, as he suddenly shout at another officer: "Get your hands off my penis! This is the bloke who got me on the penis, people!"

Then comes the line that would go down in history: "Why did you do this to me? What is the charge? Eating a meal? A succulent Chinese meal?"