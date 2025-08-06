Trump's steep tariffs on Brazilian goods take effect amid mounting Bolsanaro pressure

Brasília, Brazil - US tariffs on many Brazilian products surged Wednesday, as President Donald Trump moved ahead with a pressure campaign against the trial of his right-wing ally Jair Bolsonaro .

Demonstrators burn a US flag and a picture of US President Donald Trump during a protest in defence of national sovereignty following the US government's trade taxes and sanctions on Brazil, near the US consulate, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on August 1, 2025. © NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP

Trump's latest salvo brings duties on various Brazilian goods from 10% to 50%, although broad exemptions – including for orange juice and civil aircraft – are expected to soften the blow somewhat.

Brazil's Vice President Geraldo Alckmin previously told media that the new tariff would apply to just around 36% of Brazil's exports to the US, but analysts said it still hits key goods like coffee, beef, and sugar.

In an executive order announcing the tariffs last week, the Trump administration lashed out at Brazilian officials for "unjustified criminal charges" against their country's former president Bolsonaro, who is accused of planning a coup.

Bolsonaro is on trial for allegedly plotting to hold onto power after losing the 2022 elections to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Trump's order, which also criticized Brazil's digital regulation, charged that the Brazilian government's recent policies and actions threatened the US economy, national security, and foreign policy.

The tariff hike on Brazilian goods comes a day before a separate wave of higher US duties is set to take effect on dozens of economies ranging from the European Union to Taiwan – as Trump moves to reshape global trade.