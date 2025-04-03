Canada hits back at Trump with new tariff on US auto imports

Ottawa, Canada - Canada said it would impose a 25% tariff on tens of thousands of vehicles imported from the US, retaliating against US President Donald Trump 's levies that came into effect on Thursday.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada would impose a 25% tariff on tens of thousands of vehicles imported from the US. © Dave Chan / AFP

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced "25% tariffs on all vehicles imported from the United States that are not compliant with CUSMA," using the Canadian acronym for an existing North American free trade agreement.

The tariffs on $5.7 billion worth of US vehicles are to come into force in the coming days, his office told AFP.

The Canadian tariffs will impact cars and light trucks that are made with less than 75% North American parts – roughly 10% of all vehicles shipped from the US to Canada, or about 67,000 vehicles annually.

Canada was largely spared from the sweeping global tariffs Trump announced Wednesday, as Washington granted an exemption to goods compliant with the US-Canada-Mexico free trade agreement, which covers most products.

But Canada, which is one of America's largest trading partners, is still facing tariffs on steel, aluminum and other products, in addition to the levies on automobiles.

Carney said Trump's trade war "will rupture the global economy."