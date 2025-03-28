Trump appears to ease tensions with Canadian Prime Minister in "productive" call

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said he had an "extremely productive" first call Friday with Canada 's new Prime Minister Mark Carney, after recent tensions over tariffs and Trump's repeated calls to annex his northern neighbor.

President Donald Trump (r.) said he had an "extremely productive" first call Friday with Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney. © Collage: Mandel NGAN & Dave Chan / AFP

Trump added that the two had agreed to meet soon after Canada's April 28 general election in which Carney – who took office two weeks ago – has made standing up to the US president the focus of his campaign.

"I just finished speaking with Prime Minister Mark Carney, of Canada. It was an extremely productive call, we agree on many things," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

Trump said they would be "meeting immediately after Canada's upcoming Election to work on elements of Politics, Business, and all other factors, that will end up being great for both the United States of America and Canada."

Typically, a new Canadian leader makes a phone call with the US president an immediate priority but this was Trump and Carney's first contact since the Canadian was sworn in on March 14.

Trump's glowing post was a dramatic change in tone from recent rhetoric between Washington and Ottawa, who are NATO allies and long-standing economic partners.

The US president has sparked fury in Canada by repeatedly insisting that it should become the 51st US state and by slapping or threatening tariffs on the country.

But his post on Thursday was notable for its diplomacy, as the US president gave Carney his official title of prime minister and made no reference to his annexation drive.