Canadian PM Carney reveals he apologized to Trump over contentious anti-tariff ad

Ottawa, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney revealed that he has apologized to President Donald Trump for Ontario's anti-tariff ad, which sent Washington into a meltdown in late October.

During a press conference in South Korea on Saturday to conclude the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Carney confirmed that he had apologized to Trump for the ad.

"I did apologize to the president. The president was offended," Carney told assembled reporters in regard to the anti-tariff ad which sent Trump into a full-blown meltdown last month.

"I'm the one who's responsible, in my role as prime minister, for our relationship with the president of the United States," Carney said.

"And the federal government is responsible for the foreign relationship with the US government," he said. "So, things happen – we take the good with the bad – and I apologized."

The ad, which was released by the province of Ontario, featured the voice of former President Ronald Reagan expressing a dislike of tariffs. It quickly caught Trump's attention, prompting him to immediately terminate trade talks with Canada.

Trump went on to not only cut off most communications with the US' northern neighbor, but also to launch a tariff hike against Ottawa that sent Carney's government scrambling to respond.

Asked early last week about meeting with Carney to discuss the matter at the APEC summit, Trump said that he wouldn't speak with Canada "for a while." Since then, he has continuously refused to resume trade talks.