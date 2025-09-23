Canada's wildlife decline is "most severe" in decades as hundreds of species face extinction

Canada - Biodiversity in Canada has plunged 10% over the last half century, with hundreds of species facing extinction, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) said in a report Monday.

A snow owl is pictured at Boundary Bay in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. © IMAGO / SuperStock

"On average, every species group included – birds, fish, mammals, and reptiles and amphibians – is trending in the wrong direction," the WWF said in a statement as it released the 2025 Living Planet report for Canada.

While certain populations, like sea otters, are improving, the conservation group said 52% of all species studied for this year's Canada report are declining, including the rare snowy owl.

"This is the most severe decline we've observed since reporting started," WWF Vice President for Canada, James Snider, wrote.

WWF said that between 1970 and 2022, biodiversity in Canada had decreased by 10%.

Species globally assessed as at-risk of extinction in Canada, such as the North Atlantic right whale and leatherback sea turtle, declined by 43%, according to the report.

Regions such as the boreal forest with lower levels of human presence saw smaller decreases, while habitats in Canada's grasslands declined 62%.