Canadian official slams Trump tariffs as "problematic" for the US

Paris, France - The head of Canada 's foreign investment promotion agency has said that Donald Trump 's proposed tariffs on Canadian goods would serve no purpose and only hurt the US.

Canadian officials have slammed US President-elect Trump's (r.) proposed tariffs (file photo). © AFP/Jim Watson

President-elect Trump has threatened to slap a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, whom he accuses of flooding the US with illegal drugs and undocumented immigrants.

Canada's largest province, Ontario, has threatened to sever energy exports to the US in response to such a tariff regime.

"I think from a business perspective, no one will benefit from a tariff regime," said Lauren Broten, chief executive of Invest in Canada.

"The establishment of tariffs would not only be problematic for Canada, it would be problematic for many US states," Broten told the AFP.

"I think the government of Canada and the US government will need to work through this."

In particular, Broten expressed concern for the US' energy and auto sectors, which are intricately intertwined with imported goods and services from Canada.

"A piece comes from here, it gets attached to something here, it comes back across," she said. "There's no car manufacturer in North America that wants to see seven tariffs on their vehicle parts as they cross the border."