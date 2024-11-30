Trump hosts Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago after tariff threat

Palm Beach, Florida - President-elect Donald Trump hosted a private meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the future of trade relations between the nations seems fraught.

On Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (l.) traveled to Florida, where he held a private meeting with US president-elect Donald Trump. © Collage: Dave Chan & Jim WATSON / AFP

According to CNN, Trudeau traveled to Florida on Friday to have dinner with Trump and his allies at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The two were joined by several of Trump's cabinet picks, including interior secretary nominee Doug Burgum, national security adviser nominee Mike Waltz, and commerce secretary nominee Howard Lutnick.

Katie Telford, Trudeau's chief of staff, and Dominic LeBlanc, Canadian Minister of Public Safety, were also reportedly in attendance.

Their meeting comes after Trump said Monday he would impose tariffs of 25% on Mexican and Canadian imports and 10% on goods from China, seemingly setting up a trade war with US allies.

Trump vowed the tariffs will remain in place until "drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal aliens stop this invasion of our country!"

While it's not clear what was discussed at their meeting, a senior official recently told AFP that the Canadian government is preparing for all eventualities, including possible retaliatory tariffs.