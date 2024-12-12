Canadian province cracks down on border after Trump's tariff threats
Ottawa, Canada - Canada's Alberta province said Thursday it will deploy officers, dogs, and drones to sniff out illicit drugs and identify undocumented migrants crossing the border with the US after President-elect Donald Trump complained that it was too porous.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced Can$29 million ($20 million USD) for the creation of a new unit comprised of 51 sheriffs, four drug dogs, and 10 drones that will check commercial vehicles and monitor its 186-mile border with Montana.
She said Quebec, Ontario, and Manitoba are planning similar initiatives along their respective borders with the US.
The provinces would work in tandem with stepped-up federal border measures that Ottawa plans to share with Trump's team in the coming weeks.
"Together with federal law enforcement, we will ensure that our section of the American border is well-protected," Smith told a news conference.
"We'll deny safe haven to criminals looking to operate in both countries," she said. "And if we succeed... I expect we will have a very strong relationship with the United States."
Trump, who takes office in January, has threatened to slap 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, accusing both of not doing enough to stop migration and the trafficking of illicit drugs, namely fentanyl.
Late Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he would be prepared to cut off electricity exports to Minnesota, New York, and Michigan if Trump imposes his promised tariffs on Canadian goods.
Trump escalates tension with Canada
Ford's comments followed a meeting with Smith and other premiers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on countering the potential tariffs.
At those talks, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters, the premiers discussed key Canadian exports to the US "which should be considered as part of the Canadian response," such as critical minerals.
Smith said Thursday, "under no circumstances will Alberta agree to cut off oil and gas exports."
Oil, mostly from Alberta, is Canada's single largest export, with more than four million barrels shipped daily from Canada to the US.
A government source told AFP Ottawa is still working on its federal border plan, the cost of which local media have pegged at Can$1 billion ($700,000,000 USD)
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said after the briefing with the premiers that he was "encouraged by their desire to contribute provincial personnel, provincial assets to this work."
The Alberta sheriffs will set up highway stops to check vehicles, coordinate patrols with federal police and border officials, and share intelligence with US authorities.
Earlier this week, Trump taunted Canada with a dig at Trudeau, calling the prime minister "Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada."
Cover photo: Collage: Emily Elconin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP