Canadian province cracks down on border after Trump's tariff threats

Ottawa, Canada - Canada 's Alberta province said Thursday it will deploy officers, dogs, and drones to sniff out illicit drugs and identify undocumented migrants crossing the border with the US after President-elect Donald Trump complained that it was too porous.

Canada's Alberta province is set to institute a crackdown at its border with the US after President-elect Donald Trump complained that it was too porous. © Collage: Emily Elconin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced Can$29 million ($20 million USD) for the creation of a new unit comprised of 51 sheriffs, four drug dogs, and 10 drones that will check commercial vehicles and monitor its 186-mile border with Montana.

She said Quebec, Ontario, and Manitoba are planning similar initiatives along their respective borders with the US.

The provinces would work in tandem with stepped-up federal border measures that Ottawa plans to share with Trump's team in the coming weeks.

"Together with federal law enforcement, we will ensure that our section of the American border is well-protected," Smith told a news conference.

"We'll deny safe haven to criminals looking to operate in both countries," she said. "And if we succeed... I expect we will have a very strong relationship with the United States."

Trump, who takes office in January, has threatened to slap 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, accusing both of not doing enough to stop migration and the trafficking of illicit drugs, namely fentanyl.

Late Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he would be prepared to cut off electricity exports to Minnesota, New York, and Michigan if Trump imposes his promised tariffs on Canadian goods.