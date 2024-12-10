Trump taunts Canada with latest jibe at "Governor" Justin Trudeau

Palm Beach, Florida - President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday mocked Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a late night post on Truth Social, relegating him to the position of a "governor."

President-elect Donald Trump (r.) mocked Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the "governor" of a US state in a post Tuesday morning. © Collage: Ludovic MARIN & Rodrigo Oropeza / AFP

"It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada," Trump wrote shortly after midnight.

"I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!"

Trump's jibe follows reports that he suggested making Canada the 51st US state during discussions with Trudeau in Florida, which followed threats to impose huge trade tariffs when he takes office in January.

The report from Fox News said Trump told Trudeau that if Canada could not withstand his threatened 25% tariff on all Canadian imports, then it should be absorbed into the US.

During his first term, Trump repeatedly discussed buying Greenland from Denmark.

"Why are we subsidizing these countries?" he told NBC's Meet the Press in an interview that aired Sunday, referring to Mexico and Canada. "If we're going to subsidize them, let them become a state."

Publicly, Trump and Trudeau said their meeting at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago estate went well.

The Republican has accused Canada and Mexico of not doing enough to stop migration and drug trafficking.

He has threatened tariffs against both countries, despite both being part of a trilateral free-trade agreement with the US.