Carney promises "even better deal" for Canada after being accused of caving to Trump

Ottawa, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed confidence about securing a favorable trade and tariff deal with President Donald Trump 's administration as he faced a grilling from opposition parties.

Carney claimed on Tuesday that Canada already "has the best deal with the Americans" because most products are still being sold tariff-free in the US, but vowed to "get an even better deal."

His comments came in response to critical questions from opposition parties in Canada's parliament, who accused him of bowing to Trump's pressure.

"We are still negotiating further gains in major sectors," Carney said, before calling his appearance in Washington a "meeting of the minds" between the US and Canadian governments.

"The Canadian and American economies are closely aligned, and I gave such a lesson to the president of the US yesterday," the prime minister said in French in response to a question from Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, who called him a "weak leader."

"I said that what is at risk is Canadian investment into the United States, if we do not get into real deal! We will get a deal, however."

Canada's primary focus following a summit between Carney and Trump earlier this week is to secure a deal on the steel, aluminum, and energy sectors, as they are especially critical to the Canadian economy.

The meeting concluded with no concrete agreement, despite a friendly tone set during a press conference.