House Republicans push bill for greater cooperation between Canadian and US border agents

Washington DC - Republicans in the House of Representatives have introduced legislation that would call on Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to negotiate better cooperation between US and Canadian border forces.

If passed, House Resolution 5518 would allow US border security officers to move more freely on Canadian soil, and their Canadian counterparts to do the same in US territory.

It is unclear if the bill, which was introduced by New York Representative Nicholas Langworthy, would allow US agents to operate in Canada unaccompanied by Canadian officials.

Such an arrangement would, of course, require approval from the Canadian government.

Langworthy and fellow co-sponsors are calling on Noem to "negotiate or amend existing agreements with the Government of Canada, as appropriate, for integrated cross-border aerial, maritime and land law enforcement operations."

Agents would be allowed to operate across the border "for the purpose of enhancing border security or law enforcement co-operation or operations."

The bill is co-sponsored by 13 other Republican House members including a number of MAGA supporters known to be close to President Donald Trump.

Efforts to secure such a cross-border agreement come mere days after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met with Trump at the White House to discuss tariffs and trade.

The talks ended up inconclusive, but were praised by both Trump and Carney in a significant thawing of relations between the two North American leaders.