Mexico and Canada set to discuss teaming up against Trump's trade war

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday she will host Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for trade talks next week as the pair seek to protect their economies from Donald Trump 's trade war.

Mexico and Canada are, together with the US, members of the USMCA North American free trade agreement.

Trump wants to renegotiate the deal, which he considers unfavorable to his country.

At the start of his presidency the Republican lashed out at his neighbors to both the north and south, accusing them of fueling migration and drug trafficking to the US and repeatedly threatening them with stiff tariffs.

He has so far mostly spared Mexico punishment but hit Canadian goods not compliant with the North American trade deal with blistering 35% duties.

Carney and Sheinbaum will hold talks on Thursday.

"Both of us trade a lot with the United States but there is also a lot of Mexico-Canada trade," Mexico's leader said.

The pair will also discuss Canadian investment in sectors such as Mexican mining, gas and rail, she added.

Last month, Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Foreign Minister Anita Anand visited Mexico City to prepare for Carney's visit.

US tariffs are badly hurting Canada's crucial auto, steel and aluminum sectors, leading to job losses.