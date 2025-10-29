US ambassador to Canada reportedly lets rip at Canadian official in shocking scene

Ottawa, Canada - Pete Hoekstra, the US ambassador to Canada , reportedly went off on an unhinged and expletive-ridden tirade while speaking to Canadian officials during an official event.

According to Canada's CBC, Hoekstra let loose at Ontario's trade representative David Paterson during the Canadian American Business Council's state of the relationship event at the National Gallery of Canada.

One witness the network that Hoekstra was upset about the anti-tariff ad that send President Donald Trump into a meltdown last week.

Hoekstra reportedly ranted to Paterson and repeatedly used the f-word. He was also heard mentioning Ontario Premier Doug Ford by name.

Monday night's event was attended by high-ranking members of Prime Minister Mark Carney's government, including the country's Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and Internal Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

Hoekstra has long made headlines for undiplomatic and aggressive remarks about the US-Canada relationship, and is on the record as calling Canadians' decision to boycott US products and go elsewhere for holidays as "nasty."

The came after Ford claimed that his states' anti-tariff ad had "achieved" its goal and received millions of views.

Relations between Washington and Ottawa have been tense since Trump re-entered office in January, and they worsened last week when the Republican terminated all trade negotiations with Canada over an ad that criticized his tariff regime.

On Monday, Trump ignored Carney's attempts to calm the situation by declaring that he was "not going to be meeting with him for a while," while also doubling down on economic warfare.