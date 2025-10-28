Canadian premier declares goal "achieved" with anti-tariff ad that sent Trump into meltdown

Toronto, Canada - Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Monday defended the anti-tariff ad campaign that sent US President Donald Trump into a meltdown and said that it had successfully "sparked a conversation."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford (r.) on Monday said that the ad campaign that sent President Donald Trump into a meltdown had been a tremendous success. © Collage: AFP/Philip Fong & AFP/Dave Chan

"We have achieved our goal," Ford told reporters in Toronto on Monday, revealing that the campaign had attracted "over a billion impressions around the world" on social media.

"We generated a conversation that wasn't happening in the US," he said, days after an infuriated Trump broke off trade talks with Ottawa over the ad.

The ad featured the voice of former President Ronald Reagan, a Republican Party icon, expressing views that opposed the kind of trade war that Trump is currently waging against the US' northern neighbor.

Despite negotiations closing in on a potential trade deal in recent weeks, Trump abruptly called them off and issued 10% tariffs against Canada after the ad dropped.

He has since vowed not to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney "for a while."

Ford said that the ad campaign would be suspended on Monday in a bid to help Carney resume the talks, but the damage became seemingly irreversible when it aired on US television during the first two games of the World Series.