Trump vows not to meet with Canada "for a while" amid anti-tariff ad controversy
Ottawa, Canada - Donald Trump vowed not to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney "for a while" as residents of the country rallied behind the anti-tariff ad which sent the US president into a meltdown.
Trump ignored an olive branch extended by Carney and instead hiked tariffs on Canadian goods, saying on Monday he would not meet with Canada "for a while" due to an anti-tariff ad featuring ex-president Ronald Reagan.
When asked whether he would meet with Carney at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Trump told reporters on Air Force One: "I don't want to meet with him, no."
"I'm not going to be meeting with him for a while," Trump continued. "One of the most difficult countries to deal with has been Canada, as much as I love Canada itself and the people of Canada."
Trump sprang the 10% tariff hike on Canada over the weekend after having a major public meltdown over the ad campaign, which saw him declare all trade talks "terminated" with the US' northern neighbor.
The spat was triggered when the Ronald Reagan Foundation said on X that Ontario had used specific audio and video from a 1987 radio address to make it seem like the former president was against tariffs.
In response, Trump launched into a tirade on Truth Social, declaring that the ad was "fake" and claiming that Canada made the video to "interfere with the decision of the US Supreme Court."
The court is set to hear cases on the legality of Trump's tariffs in the first week of November.
Carney ready to talk as Canada rallies behind anti-tariff ad
Speaking on the sidelines of a regional summit in Malaysia on Monday, Carney extended an olive branch to Trump and said he would be happy to resume trade talks and hold conversations with Washington.
"We stand ready to sit down with the United States, myself with the president, my colleagues with their colleagues, when the US is ready to sit down," Carney told reporters.
Carney said he had not had contact with the US president in Kuala Lumpur, but added that he had agreed to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is himself set to meet with Trump later this week.
"We had made considerable progress on a supplement to the trading relationship that we had," Carney added, referring to US trade talks.
Just last week, it appeared the US and Canada were nearing a deal on some of the more important and contentious components of their trade relationship, including lumber, automobiles, and aluminum.
The talks came after Carney and Trump had a friendly meeting in the White House, where they traded jokes and set a positive tone for ongoing negotiations.
In spite of the renewed tensions, many Canadians are standing behind Ontario's anti-tariff ad as part of their country's move to counter the Trump administration's repeated economic attacks and insults.
"I support the premier's approach," said Mayor Patrick Brown of Brampton Ontario, referring to Doug Ford's attacks on Trump following the gutting of his town's car manufacturing industry.
"Sometimes you need to throw a rock in a pond to get a splash. He's got a reaction. It's got a lot of coverage," Brown said. "I'm glad our premier had the courage to call out the US president on inconsistencies."
Cover photo: AFP/Jim Watson