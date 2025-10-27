Trump vows not to meet with Canada "for a while" amid anti-tariff ad controversy

Ottawa, Canada - Donald Trump vowed not to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney "for a while" as residents of the country rallied behind the anti-tariff ad which sent the US president into a meltdown.

President Donald Trump (l.) continued his meltdown over Canada's anti-tariff ad by vowing not to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney "for a while." © AFP/Jim Watson

Trump ignored an olive branch extended by Carney and instead hiked tariffs on Canadian goods, saying on Monday he would not meet with Canada "for a while" due to an anti-tariff ad featuring ex-president Ronald Reagan.

When asked whether he would meet with Carney at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Trump told reporters on Air Force One: "I don't want to meet with him, no."

"I'm not going to be meeting with him for a while," Trump continued. "One of the most difficult countries to deal with has been Canada, as much as I love Canada itself and the people of Canada."

Trump sprang the 10% tariff hike on Canada over the weekend after having a major public meltdown over the ad campaign, which saw him declare all trade talks "terminated" with the US' northern neighbor.

The spat was triggered when the Ronald Reagan Foundation said on X that Ontario had used specific audio and video from a 1987 radio address to make it seem like the former president was against tariffs.

In response, Trump launched into a tirade on Truth Social, declaring that the ad was "fake" and claiming that Canada made the video to "interfere with the decision of the US Supreme Court."

The court is set to hear cases on the legality of Trump's tariffs in the first week of November.