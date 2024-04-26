Blinken meets with Xi Jinping as China warns US against crossing "red lines"

Beijing, China - Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, after a whirlwind diplomatic visit that took him to Shanghai and now Beijing over only three days.

Secretary of State Blinken will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday. © imago/Xinhua

The meeting will see Secretary Blinken discuss points of tensions between the two superpowers, particularly over trade policy and territorial issues in both the South China Sea and Taiwan.

In a statement released by the State Department late on Thursday, Blinken revealed that President Biden had asked him to discuss key issues with the Chinese leader, including not only military conversations but also other points of concern.

Specifically, Blinken will discuss "resuming cooperation on counternarcotics; restarting our military-to-military conversations; looking together at the future of artificial intelligence – its risks and safety issues; and trying to strengthen our people-to-people connections; but also, critically, managing responsibly our differences."

Blinken said that the meeting will require "active diplomacy" and a sense of "shared responsibility" between the two nations. In particular, China and the US want to avoid "misunderstandings" and "miscalculations" that could cause an escalation of tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.

The meeting with President Xi follows days of soft diplomacy set against the backdrop of US-Filipino military drills, tensions over China's role in both Russia and Iran, and Congress' TikTok ban.